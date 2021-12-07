Hart lost an Arbor Prep Icebreaker showcase game to Division 2 power Redford Westfield Prep Saturday afternoon, 75-37.
The Pirates were originally scheduled to play Division 1 Midland, but Hart coach Travis Rosema said Glen Lake asked them to switch opponents because the Lakers were shorthanded.
Hart struggled against the Westfield Prep press, and it didn't help that Aspen Boutell injured her finger early in the game and did not play much after that. Jayd Hovey also got in foul trouble, putting Hart at a big disadvantage.
Rosema said he was pleased that his team continued to play hard after trailing 41-12 at halftime.
"Even though we lost, we still had a lot of positive plays," Rosema said. "Sometimes the shots don’t fall."
Mariana VanAgtmael led Hart with 12 points. Hovey had nine, and Addi Hovey added eight. Abby Hicks grabbed seven rebounds.