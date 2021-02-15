KENT CITY — Hart faced the toughest test of its season Saturday against Kent City, one of the top teams in the state in Division 3. The Pirates led early, but lost the game 50-27.
Hart scored the first five points of the game, all by guard Jayd Hovey, but the Eagles stormed back and led 18-8 after the first quarter. Kent City pushed its lead to 31-14 by halftime, and the Pirates could get no closer, though coach Travis Rosema said they played with great effort.
"This game is a good experience for our team and we plan to learn and grow from it," Rosema said.
Hovey led all scorers in the game with 18 points, grabbing seven rebounds as well.