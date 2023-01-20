MONTAGUE — Hart fought off a great effort from undermanned Montague Thursday night to escape with a 45-41 victory in a game that lived up to preseason expectations even with a different context.

The Wildcats are down two of their best players, as all-state performer Kendall Osborne is out for the season with a knee injury and Britta Johnson has a strained Achilles tendon, and have struggled to score lately. However, Hart (9-2) still saw the best of Montague Thursday and didn't have things sewn up until Aspen Boutell coolly swished a pair of free throws with four seconds to play for the final points.

"This game's good for us," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "It shows the girls that although we are a good team, we still have stuff we've got to work on."

The Pirates sputtered out of the gate, missing some shots from close to the hoop, while Montague surged to an 11-2 second-quarter lead. Things changed a bit in the second quarter as Abby Hicks and Addi Hovey drained consecutive three-pointers to cut the deficit to three. By halftime, Hart had cut the deficit to 20-15 when Boutell made a driving layup in the final seconds of the half. Confidence in the Hart locker room was not shaken.

"I don't think anyone gave up," Hart senior Mariana VanAgtmael said. "We knew we could come back from it and that we've played tougher teams and fought through the adversity. We did that. At halftime no one was really down. We all knew we were still in it."

VanAgtmael led the Pirate charge in the third quarter, scoring seven points, and another Hovey trey helped Hart take its first lead with a 10-0 run. Montague, though, kept battling back and briefly took another lead late in the third before Hart ripped off another run of eight straight points.

"I find these games more fun," VanAgtmael said. "I think we all do. We all know that these are the games we would rather have than having running clocks on teams."

Fueled by a few Hart giveaways against the press defense, Montague got as close as one point again in the final seconds, and when the Pirates missed a pair of free throws after an intentional foul, it looked like more drama was possible. However, Boutell stepped to the stripe after the next Montague foul, and her shots didn't even graze the rim as they went through. The Pirates then stole the inbounds pass to seal the win.

"I'm proud of the way we responded to the adversity tonight," Rosema said. "(Montague) just stuck around, and we just couldn't get out of her own way with mistakes, but credit to (coach) Nick (Thaler) for having a good game plan."

Hicks had an impressive double-double for Hart with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Boutell had 11 points. Hovey put in 10 points and VanAgtmael had nine.

HART (45) Hicks 4 4-6 13, VanAgtmael 4 1-2 9, Hovey 3 2-5 10, Boutell 3 5-7 11, Rockwell 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 12-22 45.

MONTAGUE (41) E. Peterson 2 1-2 6, Schwarz 4 0-0 8, A. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-2 4, Bultema 1 0-0 2, Pranger 6 1-3 15, Cederquist 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 4-9 41.

Hart.............2 13 19 11 — 45

Montague....9 11 7 14 — 41

Three-point goals — Hart 3 (Hicks, Hovey 2), Montague 3 (E. Peterson, Pranger 2). Total fouls — Hart 13, Montague 16. Technical foul — E. Peterson. Fouled out — E. Peterson. JV score — Hart 48, Montague 38.