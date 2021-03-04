MONTAGUE — Coaches and fans alike sometimes obsess over the X's and O's of a game, but the difference in Hart's 42-25 West Michigan Conference loss to league-leading Montague - and particularly the decisive third quarter - wasn't complicated.
"They played better than us, truthfully," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "They were more physical. They got inside. We gave up layups. We gave up two inbound plays. We didn't box out. You can't do those things in a game like this. We fought hard to the end, but they played better."
The two teams were locked in a 14-11 dogfight at the half with Montague leading, but the Wildcats turned things up a notch in the third quarter, scoring a quick eight points and slicing up a very good Hart defense with inside scoring and offensive rebounds. The final tally for those eight minutes was 19-7 in the Wildcats' favor, and Hart (7-3, 7-2 WMC) couldn't get back in the game.
Although things got out of hand once Montague started pumping in baskets, Rosema said the Pirates weren't aiming to keep the game low-scoring. He cited a new offense the team has been putting in over the last few games, which had yielded great results to date - but Montague is a different animal.
"We don't ever want a low-scoring game," Rosema said. "We want to get steals and score. We didn't score in transition. Honestly, this is the second or third game with a new offense...We play North Muskegon and it looks great, and we're high-fiving and giggling on the bench after the game. It's something different when you play a better team."
Hart's combination of length, speed and athleticism make it nearly unique in the WMC, but Montague is the one league foe that can match the Pirates in all three departments. The Wildcats actually have even more size than Hart, which was certainly a factor in that third quarter, in which all but three of the 19 points were scored by forwards.
"I think we're a mirror image of each other," Rosema said. "They're bigger, size-wise, but we do a lot of the same things. They did it better tonight. They've got a lot of seniors. We didn't make shots, and they made shots."
Although the Pirates' hopes of finishing atop the WMC likely went up in smoke with the loss - Montague is unbeaten and now leads Hart by two games - that's not what Hart wants to take from the two losses to Montague. As with the Pirates' defeat at the hands of #2-ranked Kent City earlier this season, it's an opportunity to learn and improve.
"You can call it coach-speak or cliche, but we tell the girls, our goal is to get better," Rosema said. "We didn't win. We'll see what they did to us. We're going to have a favorable district draw. If we get to the regionals again this year, these are the games that are going to help us get better. I can show the girls on film what we didn't do well and what we need to work on and improve on."
HART (25) Noggle 1 0-0 2, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 1 0-1 3, Hovey 6 0-1 13, Williamson 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 1-6 25.
MONTAGUE (42) Zamojcin 2 2-2 6, Dyer 1 0-0 2, Hall 1 0-0 2, B. Osborne 3 2-3 11, Flynn 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 1 1-2 4, C. Meacham 4 0-3 8, Koetje 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-10 42.
Hart.............4 7 7 7 — 25
Montague....7 7 19 9 — 42
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (VanAgtmael, Hovey), Montague 5 (B. Osborne 3, Flynn, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Hart 14, Montague 17. JV score — Hart 35, Montague 27.