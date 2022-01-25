Hart led the whole way Tuesday night at Mason County Central and put the pesky Spartans away at the free throw line to earn a 54-43 win and remain unbeaten in the West Michigan Conference.
The Pirates built a big lead early, but MCC whittled it down to four points late in the fourth quarter. Morgan Marvin and Kendall Williamson drilled three-pointers, though, and Abby Hicks hit some clutch free throws to keep her team up.
Addi Hovey paced the Pirates (10-1, 8-0 WMC) with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Hicks added 11 points with Aspen Boutell chipping in 10. Hovey, Hicks, Marvin and Mariana VanAgtmael each recorded five steals as well.
HART (54) Hicks 1 8-17 10, Owens 0 0-2 0, Marvin 2 2-3 8, A.Hovey 4 4-12 13, VanAgtmael 4 0-0 9, Boutell 4 1-2 10, Williamson 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 15-36 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (43) Quigley 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-2 2, Banks 3 1-4 9, Petersen 4 4-10 13, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Nelson 5 0-0 10, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 5-16 43.
Hart..............16 10 12 16 — 43
Mason Co.... 4 12 10 17 — 54
Three-point goals—Hart 6 (Marvin 2, A. Hovey, VanAgtmael, Boutell), Mason Co. Central 4 (Banks 2, Petersen, Weinert). Total fouls — Hart 18, Mason Co. Central 28. Fouled out — Marvin, Boutell, Weinert, Quigley. JV score—Mason Co. Central 55, Hart 31.