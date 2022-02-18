MONTAGUE — Hart finally finished the job Thursday night, defeating Montague 47-35 to lock up the program's first West Michigan Conference title since 1993.
The Pirates (15-3, 13-0 WMC) were close each of the last two years. In 2020, they held a one-game lead late in the season before falling at Whitehall and then dropping a triple-overtime classic at Montague. Last year, Hart took second to a Montague squad that rolled through the regular season without a loss.
This time, nothing was going to stop the Pirates.
"We knew what was at stake and they wanted it," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "It's just great to have this."
Hart trailed 3-0 in the opening minutes, but went on an 11-0 scoring run to grab the lead for good; Mariana VanAgtmael sparked the run with a three-pointer, her only points of the night. The Pirates led by double digits much of the second half.
Montague made a push at the end of the third quarter with five quick points from guard Emma Dyer, but Hart slowed the momentum and ably killed the clock for the last several minutes of the game.
Some clutch free-throw shooting helped a lot, too. The Pirates were 18-of-23 at the line overall, and junior guard Aspen Boutell knocked down all 10 of her attempts, scoring 14 total points.
"Her being able to step up, I see it every day in practice, where she's calm for free throws," Rosema said. "(She had) four points off the glass when they wanted to press us and we killed some time, so she was huge for us."
Despite Montague seemingly holding a size advantage with its imposing front line, Hart was able to get things done on the inside by using its athleticism and - Rosema said - grit. Morgan Marvin and Audrey Aerts played strong post defense throughout the game, and Addi Hovey and Abby Hicks also got in on the act down low.
"Even my guards are gritty," Rosema said. "The more physical team, the one that wants it more, is going to get it, (and) I felt like we wanted it more tonight."
Hovey was a huge factor in the third quarter. With the rest of the Pirates struggling to score, Hovey put in eight of her team's 11 points in the frame, keeping the Pirates on top. She had a game-high 17 points overall, and her performance was symbolic of a season in which she's been thrust into the lead scoring role after the injury departure of senior sister Jayd. Hovey also had 10 rebounds and seven steals, both team highs, and played tireless defense.
"She is a tremendous talent," Rosema said of Addi. "She can post up. She can drive by you. She's still a freshman, so she sometimes will drive in and throw one up (that's) ill-advised, but she had (eight) points in the third quarter, a layup, free throws and a big three. She's really developed her three-point shooting, and we have guards around her that can knock down threes."
When Jayd Hovey went down with her injury in the team's third WMC game, it would've been easy to doubt the Pirates' chance at the league title. After all, she's been an all-state player three times. However, internally, the Pirates knew how good they could still be. Jayd herself, who's continued to be a big part of the team as a de facto student coach, has seen it.
"Not once did they act like we wouldn't be able to do it because I wasn't out there," Jayd said. "I haven't felt ignored, but everything has been, 'They're counting us out because we don't have Jayd. Let's show them that's not a factor.' They haven't dwelled on me being gone. They've looked to who we still have, because who we still have is a heck of a team."
The Pirates proved that Thursday. One WMC game still remains, against Oakridge next Thursday. With a win, Hart could complete a perfect 14-0 conference season in the final year of the WMC as originally constructed. (The conference is expanding and splitting into two seven-team divisions next year.)
That would be big. Rosema is, however, just as excited about the future, noting that the program's lower levels have also seen tremendous success this season.
"Our seventh-grade team won the conference title," Rosema said. "Our eighth-grade team won the conference title. JV has played well, and varsity won the conference title. Three out of four. That's pretty tremendous."
HART (47) Hicks 3 1-1 7, Aerts 0 3-4 3, Marvin 1 0-0 3, Hovey 6 4-7 17, VanAgtmael 1 0-1 3, Boutell 2 10-10 14. Totals 13 18-23 47.
MONTAGUE (35) Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dyer 3 1-1 8, Osborne 4 0-4 10, Schwarz 1 2-4 4, M. Meacham 1 3-6 5, C. Meacham 3 0-4 6. Totals 13 6-19 35.
Hart.............13 10 11 13 — 47
Montague.... 8 6 12 9 — 35
Three-point goals — Hart 3 (Marvin, Hovey, VanAgtmael), Montague 3 (Dyer, Osborne 2). Total fouls — Hart 15, Montague 21. Fouled out — Marvin, Dyer. JV score — Hart 33, Montague 27.