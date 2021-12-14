SHELBY — Hart got off to a blistering start Tuesday night and held a sizable lead the rest of the way, defeating rival Shelby 49-33.
That was probably secondary to most Pirates fans, though, after seeing star senior Jayd Hovey leave the game in obvious pain with a leg injury and return to the court on crutches. Although a formal diagnosis won’t come until later, the injury evoked uncomfortable memories of the ACL injuries that knocked Kendall Williamson out of each of the last two Pirate seasons.
“Jayd didn’t tell me much, but she wouldn’t want us to quit getting better for her,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “It’s unfortunate. We’ll see what happens when she goes and gets her MRI scheduled, and we’ll go from there. I still think we’ve got a good team.”
If indeed the worst fears are confirmed, Hart (4-1, 3-0 West Michigan Conference) will need to get incrementally more from several players to make up for Hovey’s absence, and in that respect there was a lot to like Tuesday. Addi Hovey, Jayd’s sister, had what Rosema thought was her best game yet Tuesday, leading all scorers with 19 points. She displayed a good array of offensive skill and was a terror on defense as well.
Mariana VanAgtmael added 17 points, including nine in the first quarter as the Pirates raced out to an 18-2 lead, making Shelby’s backcourt’s life difficult. Hart simply didn’t allow the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 WMC) to get into an offense, doubly frustrating to an inexperienced duo like Molli Schultz and Aubrey Klotz.
“We knew what they were going to do, but we just didn’t realize they were going to do it like that,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said with a laugh. “That first quarter hurt us, but I knew after we settled in and got ourselves composed — maybe we were a little bit nervous — that we’d bust out of it. The second half was a lot better...but we have to come out ready. Hart is so athletic and does that to every team.”
Still, there were positives to take from the Tigers’ effort, particularly in the second half and certainly from Schultz, who led the team with 14 points. She did better getting out of traffic with the ball as the game progressed and showed off a nice-looking stroke from the three-point arc, while also displaying a willingness to mix it up on defense against Hart’s bigger guards.
“She’s probably our most athletic kid,” Wolting said. “She’s got to figure out what our speed is, not just her speed. A couple times, Aubrey or Kendall (Zoulek) attacked and got her open for a couple threes, and she does have a good shot when she’s set. She’s got to know, ‘I’m open, I’m set, I’ve got to shoot that,’ and when not to shoot it. It’s little things that a sophomore is learning, but by the end of the season, I expect big things from her.”
Schultz was one of several players apart from Jayd Hovey that hit the deck hard during the game as collisions abounded. They were all hard, clean basketball plays, but that probably didn’t serve as much consolation to Schultz, Abby Hicks or Addi Hovey as they peeled themselves off the hardwood. However, those three all did finish the game.
For Hart, things won’t change even if the cast of characters do. The Pirates have all the athletes necessary to continue to run its high-pace pressure defense, even if they have to do it without their best player. Hart did end up winning district titles without Williamson’s on-court contributions the past two seasons, so Rosema is confident his team can do it again if it has to.
“We’ve got a lot of girls who have played a lot of basketball,” Rosema said. “I’m going to have to call on some different people that may not have seen as much playing time, but the way we’re going to play is going to be the same. Our approach is the same. Hopefully we get the same results.”
HART (49) Hicks 0 0-2 0, Owens 1 0-0 2, A. Hovey 8 3-3 19, VanAgtmael 6 2-5 17, J. Hovey 3 0-0 6, Boutell 1 2-2 5. Totals 19 7-12 49.
SHELBY (33) Brown 1 0-0 2, Schultz 6 0-3 14, Olmstead 2 1-6 6, Zoulek 3 3-4 9, Sly 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-13 33.
Hart........16 14 9 10 — 49
Shelby.... 2 9 11 11 — 33
Three-point goals — Hart 4 (VanAgtmael 3, Boutell), Shelby 3 (Schultz 2, Olmstead). Total fouls — Hart 16, Shelby 14. Fouled out — Marvin. JV score — Hart 36, Shelby 20.