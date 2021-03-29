MAPLE CITY — Hart saw plenty to like when it evaluated its regional semifinal matchup with Beaverton coming into the game. A paint-focused team that prefers not to play a high-flying style — and a team that hasn’t been tested by the likes of Kent City, Montague and Western Michigan Christian as the Pirates have — Hart was confident that, if it hit shots early, it would have success.
And did they ever hit shots early. The Pirates knocked down five first-quarter three-pointers to quickly seize control of Monday’s game, rolling to a 55-30 win over the Beavers.
With the win, Hart advanced to Wednesday’s regional finals against the host school, Glen Lake, which romped over McBain 69-43 in the other semifinal.
“If we can make our shots and go, go and go some more, it’s dangerous,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said.
Marianna VanAgtmael took the reins in the opening quarter, draining 3-of-4 three-point attempts, including a buzzer-beater that put Hart ahead 20-7. Even though she didn’t score again, the tone had been set. The Pirates went on to knock down 10 treys, three by Morgan Marvin in the second half.
“When we have those big shots like that...it helps to slow down everything and get what we want out of our offense later in the game,” Marvin said.
The Hart defense was predictably great, hounding the Beavers all game long, and took over the second quarter, allowing the Pirates to build a 31-10 halftime edge. Tall and tough forward Molly Gerow, who entered the game as Beaverton’s leading scorer, was essentially taken out of the game by Jayd Hovey and had only four points, none before halftime.
The Beavers had to look to the three-point arc and Mady Pahl for their points. Pahl was great, scoring 14 points on four threes, but as Rosema said, “she had to work for every single one of them. She hasn’t been guarded like that all year.”
In the second half, Hart got off to a slow offensive start while being more deliberate, and Rosema quickly told his players to “just go”.
“It’s what we do,” Rosema said. “They got some more easy buckets in the second half, but overall we played a great game.”
The win was a bit of a reversal of fortune from last season’s regional semifinal, in which Hart played the role of Beaverton while Manton played the role of Hart, stifling the Pirates early and keeping them at arm’s length the rest of the game.
“To come out and be on the opposite side of that feels good,” Rosema said. “It shows the growth of our team.”
It’s growth that came because of those four losses against the elite teams on Hart’s schedule. Beaverton only played conference foes this year and saw no one close to that level.
“You get a taste of playoff basketball before you get here, and you learn from it,” Rosema said. “That was huge for us today.”
BEAVERTON (30) Pahl 5 0-0 14, Mungin 1 3-4 5, Grove 1 0-0 2, Gerow 2 0-0 4, Danielak 1 3-3 5. Totals 10 6-7 30.
HART (55) Noggle 1 1-2 3, Swihart 1 0-0 3, Aerts 0 1-3 1, Marvin 4 0-0 11, Smith 1 0-0 2, Hicks 2 0-2 5, VanAgtmael 3 0-0 9, Hovey 6 3-5 17, Boutell 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 5-14 55.
Beaverton.... 7 3 13 7 — 30
Hart.............20 11 12 12 — 55
Three-point goals — Beaverton 4 (Pahl 4), Hart 10 (Swihart, Marvin 3, Hicks, VanAgtmael 3, Hovey 2). Total fouls — Beaverton 13, Hart 11.