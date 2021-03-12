HART — Hart took command of Friday's game against Ravenna very early and dominated the second half too on its way to a 64-25 win.
The Pirates (12-3, 10-2 West Michigan Conference) were up 21-3 after a quarter, again using overwhelming defense to get the edge. Hart's defense let up a bit in the second, as Ravenna had 18 of its 25 points in that quarter alone. In the second half, though, it was back to lockdown mode for the Pirates.
Jayd Hovey had yet another stat sheet stuffer of a game, posting 21 points, 12 steals, seven rebounds and five assists. Morgan Marvin added nine points and seven boards, and Audrey Aerts passed out five assists.