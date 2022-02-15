HART — In a few weeks, Hart may face Kent City in the regional semifinals. If that matchup occurs, the Pirates now know beyond doubt they can win.
Hart didn’t win Tuesday night, losing a tight battle 42-39, but it was the closest the Eagles have come to losing in the regular season since the last time they did, to Muskegon Jan. 14, 2020.
The Pirates (14-3) led 7-1 early in the game, getting their bench invested early with remarkable defense and methodical offense. The Eagles of course clawed their way back and tied the score at 15 by halftime on a late steal and basket, but the game was a far cry from what was expected from two fast-paced, high-scoring teams.
“It was not what I thought it was going to be early,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “I hate moral victories, but they got a feeling that they can play with this team. They also got a feeling that they’ve got to do things better to accomplish what they want, not only against a Kent City but against any team we may face at any point, you’ve got to do the little things...to be able to win.”
Taking care of the ball is one of those things, and down the stretch as the game got a bit more hectic, the Pirates couldn’t do as well as they needed to, allowing some pivotal turnovers.
Still, with some timely shot-making, Hart had the game tied again at 34 with just a couple of minutes to go. Kent City then went ahead on a free throw, and from there the Eagles went to the line several times, as they forced Hart to foul them with good ball movement. They hit enough late charity shots to win.
Kent City is normally a team that shoots the lights out from distance, but Tuesday it didn’t hit a three-pointer until late in the third quarter. (By then, Hart had hit a few, including a big one by Addi Hovey that gave the Pirates the biggest lead either team held in the game, at 23-16.)
However, Rosema said his team likely conceded a few too many easy baskets in the paint in exchange, especially from Madelyn Geers, who was terrific and had 29 points to lead all scorers.
“She had the advantage of the matchup on whoever was guarding her,” Rosema said. “Give credit to them. They had her going and they kept going to it...We let some drives get in, and we have to do a better job with that.”
Geers was one of only four Eagles to score, and two of them only had one point apiece. Geers and Lexie Bowers had the other 40 between them.
Hart, meanwhile, got big plays from several players, including timely treys from Kendall Williamson, Mariana VanAgtmael, Morgan Marvin and Aspen Boutell. Addi Hovey led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Rosema said the biggest benefit the Pirates get from getting a shot at Kent City now is that they can self-scout to improve should the matchup occur again.
“I think they knew they could play with anyone, but being able to see it and do it helps your psyche,” Rosema said. “If we’re fortunate to run into them at regionals, we have a lot to go back on and say, ‘Let’s improve this, better defense here,’ and go from there.”
Hart now will try to bounce back for a West Michigan Conference-deciding battle with Montague. Whether the Pirates will be mentally ready after Tuesday’s tough game does not appear to be stressing any coaches out.
“If we can’t get ready for Montague, there’s a bigger problem,” Rosema said. “If anything, we maybe looked forward to the Montague game more so than this one.”
KENT CITY (42) Preston 0 1-2 1, Bowers 4 1-2 11, M. Geers 8 12-17 29, E. Geers 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 15-22 42.
HART (39) Hicks 1 0-2 2, Marvin 1 0-0 3, Hovey 5 3-7 14, VanAgtmael 3 2-2 10, Boutell 2 0-0 6, Williamson 1 1-2 4. Totals 13 6-13 39.
Kent City....7 8 12 15 — 42
Hart...........9 6 12 12 — 39
Three-point goals — Kent City 3 (Bowers 2, M. Geers), Hart 7 (Marvin, Hovey, VanAgtmael 2, Boutell 2, Williamson). Total fouls — Kent City 11, Hart 14.