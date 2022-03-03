Hart bludgeoned Holton Wednesday night, 59-22, to advance to the district championship game against Western Michigan Christian.
The Pirates controlled play throughout, and were especially dominant in the second half, outscoring the Red Devils 30-7.
"In the second half Hart employed its pressure defense for a few easy baskets and settled in nicely offensively, which resulted in high ]-percentage shots and nice inside-out three-point attempts," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "Every player who dressed for Hart contributed and scored."
Mariana VanAgtmael led the Pirates with 14 points and Aspen Boutell added 13, including a buzzer-beating shot to end the first half. Addi Hovey and Abby Hicks chipped in eight points each.