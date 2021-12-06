The Hart varsity girls’ basketball team deployed a physical brand of basketball on Friday, Dec. 3 as they rolled to a 59-12 win over MCC.
It was evident from the start that head coach Travis Rosema wanted his team to plaster themselves to the Spartans any time the ball was in their hands. The Pirates’ physicality allowed them to dominate in the turnover department.
“We’ve been working on this for two to three years now,” Rosema said. “Our confidence level is high. We have some great athletes and we want to take advantage of their skills and just pressure the ball.”
MCC only led once in the game, jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the first quarter. Hart senior Jayd Hovey and the Pirates' offense took over from there, only allowing the Spartans to put up 10 points the remainder of the contest.
Jayd Hovey led the Pirates in scoring, recording seven points in the first quarter and 13 points overall. She was also a menace on defense, assisting on multiple double teams and forcing turnovers left and right. She ended the night with nine steals, as well as five assists and five rebounds.
“It’s just Jayd," Rosema said. "Stats don’t matter to her. She wants the team to win. It’s going to be a special season for her. She’s close to being our third 1,000-point (career) scorer. The bond she has with this team is amazing.”
Aspen Boutell added 11 points for Hart and grabbed five rebounds, and Abby Hicks had 10 points and five assists. Freshman Addi Hovey had six steals and Morgan Marvin had nine boards and five blocked shots.
Reserve players for the Pirates recorded important minutes on the night as well, filling in for Addi Hovey, who fell into foul trouble early.
Juniors Mariana VanAgtmael and Savanna Owens scored six points and seven points off the bench respectively.
The varsity squad moves to 1-0 with the win, tallying a conference win to start the year.
“We’re going to get better every game,” Rosema said. “We’re a good team and I feel confident saying that. If we work hard we should be in the hunt for a conference title and potentially make some noise in districts, regionals and beyond.”
In the JV contest, the Hart offense struggled in a 49-29 defeat, especially on the boards.