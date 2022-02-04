HART — Hart didn’t face much pushback in a 60-25 rout of rival Shelby Thursday night.
Offense was hard to come by for the Tigers early on, as they were outscored 19-6 in the first quarter. The flow of their starting five took a hit as well, as senior Kendall Zoulek hobbled off the court with what appeared to be an ankle injury.
Zoulek was able to stretch out on the sideline and returned in time to help her squad make a push early in the second quarter. Zoulek scored seven points, while sophomore Molli Schultz added five, but the Tigers remained down 29-12 heading into half.
“We talk about the first four minutes and intensity all the time,” Hart head coach Travis Rosema said. “Our girls are really receptive of that and bring that into the game.”
The third quarter was more of the same, with the Pirates only giving up three points while extending their advantage by 11. One thing that consistently burned the Tigers was an inbounds formation that Rosema employed after the teams’ previous matchup.
“That was something I saw this Saturday when we were watching film,” Rosema said. “The last time we played, they wouldn’t cover Aspen when she threw it in. We got a good quick basket on that to Aspen, and then I switched to Morgan (Marvin) for more height. They did a great job at executing that.”
Hart junior Aspen Boutell (18 points) was the difference in this game, putting up 10 points in the first quarter to lead her squad in scoring. Freshman Addi Hovey added 12 points of her own in the victory and Abby Hicks chipped in 10.
Kendall Zoulek paced the Tigers with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pirates now look to their remaining five games before the postseason with confidence. The biggest matchup in that stretch is with Montague, a team that is second in the league and right on Hart’s tail.
“Beating Montague our first time was really big and it really set the energy and tone for this season,” Boutell said. “We’ve really grown together this season and that’s really going to help down the stretch.”
The Pirates remain atop the league standings with a perfect 10-0 conference record and just five games remaining in the regular season.