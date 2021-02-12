SCOTTVILLE — Hart cruised to a 46-23 win over Mason County Central Thursday night, sharing the ball effectively on offense and building a huge lead in three quarters.
The Pirates (2-0, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) led 43-19 going into the fourth quarter, at which point they took their feet off the gas pedal.
Kendall Williamson scored the first eight points for Hart and ended up with a game-high 11. Jayd Hovey added 10 points and filled the stat sheet with six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
HART (46) Noggle 3 0-1 6, Marvin 2 2-2 7, Smith 0 1-2 1, Copenhaver 3 0-1 6, VanAgtmael 1 0-0 3, Hovey 4 1-2 10, Williamson 4 0-0 11. Totals 18 4-9 46.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (23) Quigley 3 2-2 10, Tyron 2 0-2 6, Jensen 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 1-4 3. Totals 8 3-8 23.
Mason Co.... 9 6 4 4 — 23
Hart.............17 10 16 3 — 46
Three-point goals — Hart 6 (Williamson 3, Hovey, Marvin, VanAgtmael), Mason Co. Central 4 (Quigley 2, Tyron 2). Total fouls — Hart 9, Mason Co. Central 12. JV score —Hart 41, Mason Co. Central 28.