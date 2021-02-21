HART — Hart's defense was strong late in Saturday's game against Whitehall, enabling the Pirates to earn a 41-28 win.
After falling behind 6-0 to start the game, the Pirates allowed only 22 points the rest of the way, highlighted by a dominant third quarter in which Hart outscored the Vikings 15-3.
Jayd Hovey led the Pirates (4-2, 4-1 West Michigan Conference) with 14 points, five rebounds and five steals. Aspen Boutell had nine points, and Rylee Noggle grabbed eight rebounds, sparking Hart early with her energy.