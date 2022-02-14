Hart put the clamps on North Muskegon Friday night, 71-22, for its fourth consecutive West Michigan Conference victory by at least 35 points.
In addition to the impressiveness of the rout, it was also a milestone game for coach Travis Rosema, who with his 62nd win in four seasons became the program's all-time winningest coach.
"Every player brought great energy and passion tonight, not only on the court but on the bench as well," Rosema said. "When you have girls pouring themselves into their teammates' success, it creates a fun environment."
Seven of the nine Pirates who played scored in a dominant first quarter that ended with Hart (14-2, 12-0 West Michigan Conference) up 28-7. The Pirates continued pouring it on through three quarters before cruising in the fourth.
Addi Hovey had 18 points to lead all scorers, and also had eight steals and five rebounds. Aspen Boutell had 14 points and Abby Hicks added 13, with five assists and seven steals.