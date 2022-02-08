Hart's defense was overwhelming Tuesday as the Pirates celebrated senior night with a dominant 54-14 win over Whitehall.
Hart (13-2, 11-0 West Michigan Conference) focused its attention on Whitehall star Charley Klint and held the Vikings' scoring leader to only one point. In all, Whitehall hit just three field goals.
On the other end, the Pirates' Addi Hovey led the way with 16 points, six rebounds and six steals. Mariana VanAgtmael had 12 points and six steals. Abby Hicks and Morgan Marvin each had four assists.