HART — Hart defeated North Muskegon Friday night, 51-38, setting up a winner-take-all battle for the West Michigan Conference when it travels to Montague next Thursday.
Hart (15-3, 10-2 WMC) started slowly on an emotional senior night. All five seniors started the game for the Pirates, and the scrappy Norse kept the game tied at nine after the first quarter.
The game remained close through three, as Hart led by seven with eight minutes to go, but Morgan Marvin hit a pair of key three-pointers to widen the lead in the fourth and the Pirates finished off the win.
Nicole Rockwell paced the Pirates with 16 points, and Jayd Hovey added 12. Rylee Noggle grabbed 10 rebounds.