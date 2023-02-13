A highly anticipated rematch of the top two girls basketball teams in the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division ended with Hart completing the sweep over visiting Mason County Central (MCC), 51-32 on Friday.

The first quarter didn’t quite live up to expectations, as both MCC and Hart struggled to find a flow offensively, combining for just six made field goals in that span. The Pirates were able to connect on three of four attempts from three-point range, pushing them out to an 11-7 first quarter lead.

Pace picked up quickly in the second quarter as both teams came alive after making adjustments between quarters. Late in the second quarter, Hart found themselves in foul trouble, forcing Aspen Boutell to the bench in favor of Savanna Owens. Luckily for the Pirates, MCC struggled to convert their free throws, going one of five from the line after finding themselves in the bonus.

Hart would head into halftime, owners of a 25-17 advantage.

“I’m proud of how we played tonight. Every girl played an important role,” Hart head coach Travis Rosema said. “In a game like this, so many small details like boxing out, ball security, setting good screens and bringing energy go unnoticed.”

In the third quarter, it was Abby Hicks (14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists) who began pushing the issue in transition. Hicks was astute at creating contact and gaining extra opportunities for points from the free-throw line, while also facilitating open shots for those around her.

By the time the fourth quarter hit, Hart found themselves with a 10 point lead. That’s when the Spartans made the move to a man-to-man defense, something the Pirates used to aid them in chewing time off the clock.

At that point, MCC was out of time and forced to intentionally foul Hart. The Pirates didn’t let those free points slip away, converting nine of their 13 free-throw attempts, leading them to a win.

“Hart has a lot of ways to score, and we took some of those ways away and they still found a way to win,” Mason County Central coach Mike Weinert told Shoreline Media. “In the fourth quarter we had to find a way to make up the points… and had to foul and they made their free throws.”

For Hart, it was the effort of Hicks, Boutell (20 points, 4 rebounds) and Addi Hovey (16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks) that made the difference.

The Pirates, now owning a two game lead over the Spartans in the WMC Rivers Division, put a bow on the conference title. That makes two straight championship crowns for Hart, who sit at 16-2 overall and a perfect 10-0 in-conference and also own a 12-game win streak.

With just two conference games left on the schedule, Hart can check off another box for what has been another historic season for the program.