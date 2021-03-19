SHELBY — Hart's basketball ethos is to go, go, and go some more. So when the Pirates basically sat on the ball for over two straight minutes in the third quarter Friday night against Shelby, it was an eyebrow-raiser.
There was a method to the Pirates' madness, though. Hart is on course to potentially face Shelby again in next week's district semifinals. With the Tigers in a zone defense, Hart just didn't want to show them much. The Pirates won the game 42-24, their fourth straight win in the rivalry.
"Oh, it definitely was (intentional)," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "We're up 10 (at the time), and more than likely we're going to play them Wednesday. If they're sitting in the zone, we're not going to force the issue, turn the ball over and make it easy on them. We wanted to be methodical and get layups and nothing but layups."
Indeed, the Pirates (13-4, 12-2 West Michigan Conference) scored their first eight points of the game on layups until Jayd Hovey broke the string by stubbornly hitting a jump shot late in the first quarter. (Hovey had 19 points, the only player to reach double figures in the game.)
Most of the rest of their points came at the rack too. Hart, which often likes to fire away from long range and is capable of hitting in bunches, didn't make any three-pointers and didn't try many late in the game.
"We took a lot of threes in the first half and didn't make them," Rosema said. "We didn't need to shoot the ball, so we just wanted to make sure we were working it, hopefully get them frustrated, have them make a mistake and get a layup. For the most part, I think it worked well."
Hart's press was effective early, too, flustering the Tigers into mistakes and turnovers. A couple of times, Shelby (9-8, 7-7 WMC) wasn't even able to get the ball into the frontcourt before Hart took it away.
"You can practice and practice against yourselves, but their length really hurts people," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "You look at them, even without (injured) Kendall Williamson, they're still pretty big and long. They get to the ball well. They move well."
It was an unfortunate sight for Wolting, who'd seen her team perform better of late and particularly two days prior against unbeaten Montague, where the Tigers had pushed the Wildcats to the brink.
Wolting said the combination of the mental capital Shelby put into that Montague game, combined with the knowledge that the Tigers are just one win from getting another crack at Hart, could have been a factor in her team's sloppy play.
"We really focused on Montague because they were undefeated, and we came out with lots of spark against them," Wolting said. "They kind of knew we'd get one more chance at Hart. Maybe that was in the back of their mind. Who knows with girls? I think next week, if we really focus one game at a time, go after Evart first, and then get Hart, that's what our focus is."
Another notable backdrop of the game was the knowledge that both schools' boys district tournament has been disrupted. Two schools in the district dropped out due to contact tracing for COVID-19, resulting in site and schedule changes for next week's boys games.
The girls district is, as of yet, unaffected, but it was a sobering thought for both teams.
"I've talked with the team about, four months ago we didn't know if we were going to play basketball," Rosema said. "Now we have the opportunity to finish our season. If you want to continue having the opportunity to play basketball, you have to make conscious decisions outside the gym, outside the school. You can't be going and hanging out with people. You have to be dedicated to the team and everything else. I think my group of girls is pretty good about that."
"I probably put it in their heads to worry about it more than I want to," Wolting said. "It does make me nervous, knowing Evart's boys and Pine River's boys are in quarantine, but Evart's girls are coming to play us Monday. That's a little bit concerning to me, but I'm sure the schools are taking every precaution and are doing what's right. I'd just hate for us or Hart to get to regionals and say, you have to quarantine now...It's in the back of my mind, as a mother, a coach, an adult."
HART (42) Noggle 3 0-0 6, Marvin 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Copenhaver 1 0-2 2, VanAgtmael 2 1-2 5, Hovey 8 3-4 19, Boutell 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-8 42.
SHELBY (24) L. Brown 1 0-0 2, L. Schultz 3 1-2 9, Klotz 0 0-2 0, Dean 1 0-0 3, Zoulek 3 1-2 8, C. Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-6 24.
Hart........10 10 9 13 — 42
Shelby.... 5 5 5 9 — 24
Three-point goals — Shelby 4 (L. Schultz 2, Dean, Zoulek). Total fouls — Hart 9, Shelby 10. JV score — Hart 59, Shelby 24.