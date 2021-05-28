MUSKEGON — Hart's distance runners stole the show among Oceana County athletes at Wednesday's 42nd annual Meijer West Michigan All-Star meet at Reeths-Puffer. Athletes from Hart, Hesperia and Pentwater competed.
The highlight race came in the 1,600-meter run, which featured three of the Pirates' all-state cross-country runners along with Western Michigan Christian star Abby VanderKooi. Taking advantage of VanderKooi's being at less than 100 percent due to injury, Hart's Alyson Enns and Savannah Ackley outpaced the Warrior state champion, earning the top two spots in the race. Enns, Ackley and Lynae Ackley, who placed fourth behind VanderKooi, all ran personal best times. Enns finished in 5:04.9, Savannah Ackley earned a time of 5:07.1 and Lynae Ackley came in at 5:23.1.
Hart dominated even more thoroughly in the 3,200-meter run, earning the first four positions. Savannah Ackley won the race in a time of 11:04.7, followed by Enns (11:14.2), Audrey Enns (11:44.3) and Lynae Ackley (11:44.4). Audrey Enns added a win for Hart in the 800, scoring a personal best time of 2:18.1, and the Pirates also won the 1,600 relay behind the team of Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Audrey Enns and Lauren VanderLaan (4:17.9).
Oceana's other victory came from Khole Hofmann of Pentwater, who earned the top spot in the 300 hurdles (41.36). Hofmann was impressive in all four of his events; he also took third in the 110 hurdles (16.06) and the 100 (11.44) and was fourth in the long jump, setting a personal best (20-11.5).
Hesperia's Delaney Yates had the Panthers' top finish, taking second place in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 47.14 seconds. She also had a personal best in the 100 hurdles (17.13), placing sixth.
Kellen Kimes scored Hart's top boys finish, taking fourth place in pole vault (12-6). Also taking fourth was the 3,200 relay team of Max Nienhuis, Noah Bosley, Easton VanderZwaag and Joseph Vanderstelt (8:53.2). Spencer VanderZwaag set a personal best in the 800 (2:02.0) to take fifth, closely followed by Alex Enns' own personal best (2:02.2), which took seventh. Clayton Ackley also set a personal best in the 1,600 and took sixth (4:37.8).