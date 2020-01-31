HART — Hart didn't let Ravenna play spoiler Friday night, locking down on defense to pick up a 44-20 win over the Bulldogs and maintain its West Michigan Conference lead.

The Pirates (14-1, 9-1 WMC), incredibly, permitted only 10 points to Ravenna through three quarters as they built an insurmountable lead, 37-10, before the Bulldogs doubled their total in a fourth quarter that amounted to garbage time.

Nicole Rockwell paced Hart with 15 points, and Jayd Hovey added 12, with seven assists and five steals.

Coach Travis Rosema also complimented Cassidy Copenhaver, Xasha Gonzalez, Rylee Noggle and Morgan Marvin for impressive games.