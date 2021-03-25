SHELBY — Wednesday's rematch between Hart and Shelby played out very similarly to the Pirates' win just five days prior, as Hart again jumped out to a big early lead and again was deliberate with its offense in the second half, knocking out the Tigers 49-27.
Shelby, an athletic team in its own right, had no answer for the athletes the Pirates can throw at teams. Then again, few teams do; the four teams to beat Hart to date - Montague twice, Kent City and Western Michigan Christian - have one loss between them.
Hart coach Travis Rosema said Morgan Marvin is the lynchpin of a defense that kept Shelby off its game all night. She brings uncommon length and athleticism to her forward position.
"When you're six feet tall and your arms look like you're seven feet tall, and you can move like that, it's to our advantage," Rosema said of Marvin. "Pair that with Jayd (Hovey), Aspen (Boutell), Marianna (VanAgtmael), and when we had Kendall (Williamson). I'm blessed to have some athletic kids on the team."
Of course, the Tigers were hurt by Kendall Zoulek being less than 100 percent. Zoulek tweaked a hamstring in last week's game against Hart. Knowing her daughter wouldn't be able to keep up with Hart star Hovey while trying to play through the injury, coach Sarah Wolting was forced to put other players on her. Hovey torched the Tigers early with 11 first-quarter points on her way to 21 for the game, and Lexi Schultz and Lauren Brown got into foul trouble, compounding the problem for the Tigers.
"That changes the way we have to play, without Kendall, Lexi and Lauren on top of their game," Wolting said. "I'm sure that was in the back of their mind as they went along and they picked up fouls, and I'm sure Kendall's leg was in the back of her mind the whole night. That changes a ton. We just had to play different."
Zoulek also left the game for a time in the first half due to blood on her jersey; when she returned, she donned the number 44 instead of her usual 24.
Hart had command of the game from the get-go, grabbing an early 11-2 lead and forcing a Shelby timeout. Things were more even in the second quarter, but Boutell stifled any Tiger momentum by knocking down a three in the final seconds of the half, making it 30-16 in favor of the Pirates.
Then, in the third quarter, Shelby tried to play some zone defense against Hart, and Rosema responded the same way he had the previous week, by playing keep-away.
Rosema said he was inspired to use the tactic, which Hart hadn't tried earlier in the season, after his team lost to Kent City in a game in which the Eagles stalled late with a 12-point lead.
"I was frustrated at Kent City," Rosema said . "(Eagles' coach Scott Carlson) stalled. We were down 12 and he stalled. But you dictate the style of play you want to play. (The Tigers) don't have the athletes we do, so if we can play man and score easily out of man instead of chucking up threes against a zone, that's going to benefit us. Make them play the way we want to play."
On the other side, Shelby, knowing it would be hard to get to the basket against the Pirates, tried to launch three-pointers early, but the shots weren't falling, and it quickly put the Tigers in a bind as Hart was able to get easy layups.
Hart advanced to face Mason County Central in the district finals, set for Friday night at Shelby. The Pirates have handily beaten MCC twice this season, but are taking nothing for granted.
"Scottville is improved since the first time we played them," Rosema said. "The second time we played them (a 51-32 Hart win), maybe I'm the cliche grumpy old coach who isn't happy unless we win big, but I thought we let them hang around with us too much. We were a little lax on defense. But they made a lot of shots (Wednesday against Hesperia)...We'll have to take that away."
Zoulek led Shelby with 12 points, including all nine that Shelby scored in the second quarter. Rylee Noggle grabbed seven rebounds for Hart, and Lauren Dean had seven boards and five assists for Shelby.
HART (49) Noggle 2 3-3 7, Swihart 2 0-0 4, Marvin 1 0-2 2, Copenhaver 1 2-4 4, VanAgtmael 1 2-2 4, Hovey 9 2-6 21, Boutell 3 0-1 7. Totals 19 9-18 49.
SHELBY (27) L. Brown 1 0-0 2, L. Schultz 1 0-0 3, M. Schultz 1 0-0 2, Dean 1 0-0 3, Olmstead 2 1-4 5, Zoulek 3 5-8 12. Totals 9 6-12 27.
Hart........19 11 10 9 — 49
Shelby.... 7 9 3 8 — 27
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (Hovey, Boutell), Shelby 3 (L. Schultz, Dean, Zoulek). Total fouls — Hart 14, Shelby 12.