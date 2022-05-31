Hart had a strong effort Saturday at the Division 3 team state meet in Clare. The Pirate girls finished third with 810 points, 90 fewer than champion Clare, and the Pirates were ninth.
The Pirate girls won four events. Sisters Alyson Enns and Audrey Enns each won a distance race, with Alyson winning the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:15.3 and Audrey taking the 800 in a time of 2:15.7.
Hart also won two relays. In the 1,600 relay, the team of Kendall Williamson, Savanna Owens, Aspen Boutell and Audrey Enns topped the field in a time of 4:15.3, and in the 400 relay it was the team of Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Williamson and Addi Hovey winning with a time of 51.41 seconds.
Hovey also took second place in the 100 (13.16) and in the high jump (5-0.25), and placed third in the 200, setting a personal best time (26.96). Audrey Enns took third in the 3,200 (11:55.2), and the 3,200 relay team of VanderLaan, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Alyson Enns and Brooklyn Carter placed third (10:05.5).
Other top-8 finishers in the state meet included Williamson in fourth in the high jump (4-10.75) and seventh in the 400 in a personal best time (1:05.3); Boutell in sixth in the long jump (14-10.25); Laura Bitely in sixth in the 100 hurdles in a personal best time (17.94); Owens in seventh in the pole vault (7-9.5); and Nienhuis in the 800 (2:33.4). The 800 relay team of Owens, VanderLaan, Bitely and Audrey Aerts placed sixth (1:54.7).
Kellen Kimes led the Hart boys with a win in the shot put (55-4.75), and he also placed second in the discus (150-0). Seth Ackley took second in the 3,200 (10:14.5), Clayton Ackley was fourth in the 1,600 (4:36.1) and Wyatt Dean was fourth in the 800 (2:03.2). The 400 relay team of Joseluis Andaverde, Hunter Chaffee, Revin Gale and Eman Hertzler was fourth (45.27). Gale rounded out Hart's top-8 finishers, taking seventh in the pole vault (11-6).