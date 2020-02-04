HART — Facing a huge size disadvantage Tuesday night, the Hart Pirates couldn't scrap out a win and suffered just their second loss of the season, 47-35, to Western Michigan Christian.

The Pirates (14-2) played WMC even in the first half, but in the second half the Warriors wore down Hart's usually imposing defense with its size. Six-foot forwards Kyla Wiersema and Taylor Folkema combined for 40 points, with the two ladies taking turns dominating halves; Folkema had 16 of her 18 in the first half, and Wiersema went for 18 of her 22 after the break.

Hart coach Travis Rosema said one major factor was the Pirates' defensive shortcomings on inbounds plays. WMC got a few buckets inbounding the ball that were easier than he felt they should've been.

"In the first half, I thought we did a better job of taking away the post and not letting them score," Rosema said. "Just too many points on inbounds plays. Just throwing the ball right back to the (inbounder) and (us) losing track of the person setting the screen. Our effort in our defense wasn't what it's been all year."

