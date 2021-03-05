RAVENNA — There was no hangover for the Hart Pirates after Wednesday's tough loss to Montague, as they dominated early and cruised to a 61-38 West Michigan Conference win over Ravenna.
Hart (9-3, 8-2 WMC) led 19-2 after a quarter and maintained a healthy lead throughout the game.
Jayd Hovey scored 19 points to lead the Pirates, and Morgan Marvin and Marianna VanAgtmael each chipped in 10 points. Rylee Noggle had eight rebounds, Kendall Williamson passed out seven assists, and Marvin had five steals.