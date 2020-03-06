HART — The Hart Pirates girls basketball team was looking to win back-to-back MHSAA district titles for the first time on Friday night against the Evart Wildcats.
Last year, the Pirates won the title in Hesperia, but this year they had the chance to pick up a big win on their home floor, and they did it by turning away the Wildcats, 50-38.
“Last year was amazing, we had a magical run with a couple of upsets in districts that people were not expecting,” said Hart coach Travis Rosema. “To win another one on our home floor in front of all of these great fans feels really good to our players and program.”
