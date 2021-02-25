HART — Both Hart and Shelby's coaches know that "anything can happen in a Shelby/Hart game", as the Pirates' Travis Rosema put it, so when Hart caught fire early in Thursday night's game, that helped alleviate any Pirate worries of an upset.
Hart made seven three-pointers Thursday before Shelby made its first field goal, and the Pirates cruised to a 46-25 win.
Hart (6-2, 6-1 West Michigan Conference) wasn't known as a hot-shooting team entering the season, but the return of Kendall Williamson from injury and the continued improvement of players like Jayd Hovey and Morgan Marvin have created a Pirates' team that can light it up from long range. Hart ended the game with nine three-pointers, the second time this year it's knocked down at least eight.
"We've got shooters on this team," Rosema said. "It's just hard work. Our motto is 'get better', and our movement against the zone, attacking, drawing two, making passes to the shooter, and shooting in rhythm helped us."
The Tigers (3-5, 2-4 WMC) focused on the inside early in the game, determining that Hart wouldn't win the game in the paint, which was part of the rationale for going to a zone defense. Hart's impressive long-distance display counteracted that Shelby strategy.
It also compounded the Tigers' own offensive frustrations. Despite returning everybody that finished the season from last year's squad, Shelby, which shot 5-of-35 in the game, hasn't been able to find consistent offense all year. Coach Sarah Wolting believes, after discussing it with the team, that those struggles are mental and the team is thinking too much about not wanting to miss shots.
"We can't think that way," Wolting said. "Somehow we have to get out of that mental funk that's keeping us from scoring...I think our defense is there, and it would be a lot easier on our defense if our offense was clicking a little bit."
Of course, Hart isn't exactly a slouch defensively either. The Pirates have allowed 40 points just twice in eight games, and both were to unbeaten opponents - state contender Kent City and unbeaten defending league champion Montague. Hart's length and athleticism are a chore for any offense to deal with, let alone one that's struggling as Shelby's has.
"If you can hold a team to five field goals, no matter who you play, it's going to probably be a good outcome," Rosema said.
Lexi Schultz and Lauren Dean each had seven points for Shelby, and Lauren Brown grabbed nine rebounds.
The Pirates' Hovey, Marvin and Williamson are developing into something of a three-headed monster, and Thursday it was Marvin's turn to lead the way, going for 14 points, as well as five rebounds and four assists. Hovey had 13 points, four assists and four steals, and Williamson had nine points.
"We do a shooting board, and every three-point record we have is held by Kendall," Rosema said. "Getting those shots and making them in a game is going to translate. It was nice to see Morgan getting going (too)."
SHELBY (25) L. Brown 2 2-3 6, Schultz 1 4-6 7, Dean 1 4-4 7, Zoulek 1 1-3 3, C. Brown 0 2-4 2. Totals 5 15-18 25.
HART (46) Noggle 1 0-0 2, Aerts 1 0-0 3, Marvin 6 0-0 14, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 1 0-0 3, Hovey 5 1-2 13, Williamson 3 0-0 9. Totals 18 1-2 46.
Shelby.... 3 5 3 14 — 25
Hart........14 15 12 5 — 46
Three-point goals — Shelby 2 (Schultz, Dean), Hart 9 (Aerts, Marvin 2, Vanagtmael, Hovey 2, Williamson 3). Total fouls — Shelby 11, Hart 17. Fouled out — Zoulek. JV score — Hart 53, Shelby 14.