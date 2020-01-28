SCOTTVILLE — Hart overwhelmed Mason County Central with attacking defense throughout Tuesday's West Michigan Conference game, earning a 39-16 victory.

The league-leading Pirates (13-1, 8-1 West Michigan Conference) got off to a slow start offensively themselves, but still led 15-10 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Rylee Noggle paced Hart with 10 points, and Jayd Hovey added seven.

HART (39) Noggle 5 0-0 10, Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Rockwell 2 1-2 6, Munoz 2 0-0 4, Marvin 1 0-0 2, Weesies 0 0-2 0, Eisenlohr 2 0-0 4, Hovey 3 0-2 7, Boutell 0 0-2 0, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-8 39.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (16) Quigley 0 1-2 1, Green 1 0-0 3, Janicki 0 2-2 2, Tyron 0 2-4 2, Allen 0 1-2 1, VanDyke 1 1-2 3, Miller 1 2-4 4. Totals 3 9-16 16.

Hart.............9 6 13 11 –– 39

Mason Co....7 3 2 4 –– 16

Three-point goals – Hart 2 (Rockwell, Hovey), Mason Co. Central 1 (Green). Total fouls – Hart 10, Mason Co. Central 13. Technical foul – Hart bench. JV score – Hart 43, Mason Co. Central 24.