HART — Hart moved atop the West Michigan Conference by itself Thursday night, downing Oakridge 56-30.

The Pirates benefited from co-leader Montague's upset loss to Ravenna, leaving Hart alone at the top with a 7-1 WMC record (12-1 overall)

Hart dominated early against the Eagles, taking a 20-7 lead thanks to seven different Pirates scoring in the opening quarter. Hart extended the lead with a 14-3 second quarter run.

Jayd Hovey had 17 points for Hart and had six rebounds and six steals as well. Nicole Rockwell added 14 points.