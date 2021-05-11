WHITEHALL — Hart's girls track team secured the #2 spot in the West Michigan Conference heading into next week's league meet by sweeping Tuesday's Whitehall Tri, defeating Whitehall 75-62 and beating Oakridge 105-21. The boys split the meet, beating Oakridge 106-30 but dropping a 95-42 score to the Vikings.
Hart got most of its points on the track, particularly from the distance-running crew. Audrey Enns was a two-time individual winner, taking first in both the 400-meter dash (in which she set a personal best time of 1:01.98) and in the 800-meter run (2:31.3). Aspen Boutell also won twice, taking the 100 (13.19) and the long jump (14-11). Alyson Enns added a win in the 1,600 (5:13.9), and Savannah Ackley won the 3,200 (12:00.1). Hart earned the top four spots in the 800, the top three in the 1,600 and the top two in the 3,200.
Hart also won three relay races. The 800 team of Audrey Enns, Lauren VanderLaan, Savanna Owens and Boutell took first (54.16), as did the 1,600 team of VanderLaan, Owens, Layla Creed and Audrey Enns (4:26.2) and the 3,200 team of Lynae Ackley, Savannah Ackley, Abby Pretty and Alyson Enns (11:23.2).
In the boys' meet, Clayton Ackley took first in the 3,200 (10:44.6) and Alex Enns won the 800 (2:05.5). In the field events, Kellen Kimes won the shot put (39-1.5) and Michael Tubbs took first in the long jump with a personal best leap of 19-6.