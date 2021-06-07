JENISON — Hart's girls track team took fifth place Saturday at the Division 3 state finals in Jenison, highlighted by a state championship in the 3,200-meter relay.
Hart ended up with 30 points, just four behind third-place Byron and two behind fourth-place Shepherd. Pewamo-Westphalia and Grass Lake tied for the title with 41 points.
The 3,200 relay dream team of the Pirates' four all-state cross-country runners - Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley, Alyson Enns and Audrey Enns - claimed the championship in the event with a time of 9:36.8. It was far and away the foursome's best time this season, a full 15 seconds faster than the same group's effort in the all-star meet May 26.
The group starred in other events as well. In the 3,200-meter run, Alyson Enns took second place, behind Western Michigan Christian star Abby VanderKooi, with a time of 11:23.3. Savannah Ackley was in third with a time of 11:27.4. Alyson Enns was also sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:13.4; Savannah Ackley just missed the podium, placing ninth in a time of 5:21.4.
Audrey Enns picked up two other medals for Hart, coming in seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:20.3 and joining Lauren VanderLaan, Aspen Boutell and Savanna Owens to place eighth in the 1,600 relay. Their time was 4:17.8; as in the 3,200 relay, it was the group's best time of the season.
Also for Hart, Lynae Ackley competed in the 3,200, coming in 20th place (12:22.9), and Aspen Boutell was 23rd in the long jump (14-6).
The Hart boys tied for 33rd place, medaling in two events. Kellen Kimes placed fifth in the discus with a mark of 138-11, and the 3,200 relay team of Alex Enns, Wyatt Dean, Clayton Ackley and Spencer VanderZwaag placed sixth in a time of 8:29.7.
Kimes also placed 12th in the pole vault (12-3), and Ackley added a 10th-place finish in the 3,200 (10:16.7). VanderZwaag took 18th in the 400 (53.09) and Michael Tubbs set a personal best in the long jump, placing 16th (20-2.5).
Hesperia seniors Delaney Yates and Isabelle Rumsey competed in the state meet as well, and Yates earned two medals in the hurdles events, placing sixth in both. Yates set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.76 seconds and she finished the 300 hurdles race in a time of 47.84 seconds. Rumsey took 18th place in the discus (89-4).