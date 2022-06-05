KENT CITY — Winning has become a habit for Hart's girls runners, but it hasn't gotten old, as shown by the Pirates' exuberant reactions after the official announcement came down that they'd won Saturday's Division 3 state track finals in Kent City.
Not only did Hart win its second track title in five years - they tied with St. Charles in 2018 - it wasn't close. The Pirates racked up 63 points, 24 more than runner-up Pewamo-Westphalia. That was equal to the distance between P-W and the three teams that tied for 16th.
"It is so cool, because we came into the season knowing we had a shot, and you can't count on anything because you never know what can happen, but it came down to it and we put it all out there," Hart senior Audrey Enns said. "I'm so proud of my team. It's just been such an awesome day. Everyone did so good. It's the best I could ask for. The outcome was just wonderful."
The Pirates had 12 entrants in the state meet, and 10 of them medaled. The biggest highlight was the 3,200-meter relay, in which Hart continued to bludgeon the competition, winning the event for the fourth time in the last five state finals and doing so by a 14-second margin. This time, the Pirate winners were Alyson Enns, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Audrey Enns and Jessica Jazwinski, posting a time of 9:30.2.
Hart's girls narrowly missed a second event title in the 400-meter relay. The team of Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Kendall Williamson and Addi Hovey ran a terrific race and placed second, as West Michigan Conference foe Montague nipped them at the line by just 0.12 seconds. The team's time was 50.36.
The Pirates' performances in events beyond their usual forte of distance running were a huge factor all season for them, and were again in the title win. Hovey, a freshman, also took a second-place by herself, putting forth a great effort in high jump to post a mark of 5-4, just one inch shy of the winning height by Lawton's Heidi Newhouse.
"We've been a lot deeper this year in sprints," Audrey Enns said. "That was always our weakness in the past. Our distance girls got stronger, and we gained some sprint girls from the middle school, freshmen this year, and that's been awesome."
In addition to teaming up for big relay points, Enns and Jazwinski also racked up points in individual distance running. Jazwinski, who had a terrific freshman season, finished third and Enns fourth in the 800, with respective times of 2:16.4 and 2:17.8. In the 1,600, Enns was second and Jazwinski fourth. Enns put on a remarkable late surge and notched a time of 4:56.7, her first time ever breaking five minutes in competition, and clearly put everything into it, as she was helped from the finish area by teammates and siblings afterward. Jazwinski's time was 4:58.1.
"I was super happy with that," Enns said. "I never thought, going into the season, that (breaking five minutes) was going to happen. It's awesome."
Jazwinski also starred in the 3,200, taking second with a time of 10:48.1. Alyson Enns, who almost certainly would've vied for the top spot if she hadn't been injured early in the season, ran her season best time of 11:14.3 to place sixth.
Hart coach Calvin Ackley said his team was confident and not "overly nervous" going into the race; with many of the Pirates being experienced winners from the cross-country team, the favorite was a familiar role to play.
It wasn't always that way, though, as Ackley said the coaches almost had to convince the Pirates they were good enough to win it all at points this year. The team's depth of talent, from seniors down to freshmen, proved to be the difference Saturday. Ackley also credited boys coach Ken Kimes and assistants Lauren Butkevich, Michael Tubbs and Austin Enns for contributing to the title.
"We just want to enjoy it, because we're a small town and it's fun to bring some wins home," Ackley said. "When I first started coaching back in 1998 for Hart, I came in as a coach (because) they needed somebody, and it's kind of grown. I love coaching. I like teaching school, but I love coaching too. It's fun to put Hart on the map a little bit in one small aspect of life. And we pull kids from other areas. I could name 10 kids that wouldn't be on our team a few years ago, and that's really cool."
Also scoring points for Hart was the 1,600 relay team of Williamson, Boutell, VanderLaan and Audrey Enns, who placed seventh with a time of 4:16.4. The 800 team of Boutell, Savanna Owens, Williamson and Hovey was 10th (1:50.1) and Boutell took 13th place in the long jump (15-0.75).
Ackley added that the boys team, which placed fifth and will return all but one of the athletes who competed Saturday, and the girls team would love to come back in 2023 and take both the state trophies home. The girls' Pirates will graduate Audrey Enns, who fittingly was the final Pirate to run Saturday by anchoring the 1,600 relay, as well as Williamson and VanderLaan, but have more future stars on the way.
"If we get kids filling spots and kids believing in what they can do, and start a little sooner next year with some indoor meets, if they're not doing a (winter) sport, I feel good about our chances next year," Ackley said.