WHITEHALL — Hart hasn't always had it easy this season, but the girls track team is in position to be the West Michigan Conference champion after defeating Whitehall 83-53 in Monday's dual meet.
The win concluded Hart's WMC regular season with a perfect record, with only the league finals at Mason County Central next week remaining. The Pirate boys fell to the loaded Viking squad 109-28.
Hart had two two-time winners, as Addi Hovey won both the 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.42 seconds, and the high jump, with a leap of 5-2. Jessica Jazwinski showed off her versatility by winning both a sprint event and a distance event. She claimed a new personal best in the 200, winning it with a time of 28.58 seconds, and also won the 1,600 with a time of 5:16.8.
Perhaps most important to the Pirates' long-term goals, though, was another win, that of Alyson Enns in the 3,200-meter run. Enns, who battled a leg injury early in the season, made her first run of the year at that distance, and she won easily with a time of 12:27.4.
It was a far cry from Enns' best times in that event - she's broken 11 minutes before - but a very encouraging run in context. Most importantly for the moment, it qualified her for the regional meet.
"I was pretty happy with it," Enns said of her race. "I was just hoping to get under 13 (minutes), so I was pretty happy with it."
Enns ran in last week's Shepherd meet, which includes an annual 3,200 elite race that boasts some of the best distance runners in the state, but that wasn't one of the races she ran. She hadn't done much running while rehabbing the injury, and almost never for more than a mile straight, saying, "I've mostly been swimming and biking." That didn't allow her to feel ready to get tossed into the deep end of the pool with runners she would, at peak form, be able to run closely alongside.
It would be ambitious for Enns to be in that kind of form by the regional meet just a week and a half out, but qualifying for state is a reasonable goal. That would allow her to spend the next two weeks after that building herself back into the form that would have her among the top runners in the field.
"I'm hoping to qualify for state, so hopefully I'll be around 12 or under 12 would be my goal," Enns said. "We'll see how this week goes. Hopefully this week will go well for training."
On top of Enns', Hovey's and Jazwinski's individual efforts, Hart also won all four relay races. Winning teams were, in the 400, Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Kendall Williamson and Hovey (53.41); in the 800, Laura Bitely, Audrey Aerts, Gabby Vasquez and Savanna Owens (1:57.6); in the 1,600, VanderLaan, Williamson, Audrey Enns and Jazwinski (4:21.5); and in the 3,200, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Brooklyn Carter, Audrey Enns and Jazwinski (10:29.9).
Audrey Enns also picked up a win in the 800 (2:24.9) and Boutell won the long jump (15-4.5).
The Pirate boys won three events against Whitehall. Clayton Ackley took first in the 1,600 (4:42.3) and Seth Ackley won the 3,200 (10:03.7). The Pirates also won the 3,200 relay with both Ackleys, Noah Bosley and Wyatt Dean running (8:34.9).