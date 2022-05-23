Hart staked its claim among the top track teams in the state Friday at the Division 3 regional meet in Scottville. The girls' Pirates romped to the title, outscoring runner-up Manistee 131.5-89, and the boys placed third with 71 points.
The Pirates qualified a slew of athletes to the state meet and broke four school records in the regionals.
The Hart girls set two new school standards in relay races and qualified for state in all four relays, winning three of them. The 400-meter relay race was a record-setter for Hart, as Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Kendall Williamson and Addi Hovey nipped the previous school record of 51.3 seconds, set back in 1988, and won the regional title in a time of 51.21 seconds. Boutell, Williamson, Hovey and Savanna Owens also set a Hart school record in the 800 relay, finishing third and qualifying for state in a time of 1:50.15, which edged the previous mark that had stood in 1998.
Hart's boys also set two new school records. Kellen Kimes, who has spent all season rewriting the Pirates' record books in the throws, added to his discus record and won the regional title with a throw of 165-2. Wyatt Dean added a school record in the 800-meter run, breaking a 1991 record held by Joe Meza with a time of 1:57.5. Dean smashed his own personal best in the event by over two seconds and broke the record by a second and a half.
The records were far from the only highlights of the day for Hart. The Pirate girls also won regional titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Williamson, Boutell, VanderLaan and Audrey Enns topped the field in the 1,600 with a time of 4:12.8 and Alyson Enns, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Audrey Enns and Jessica Jazwinski won the 3,200 in a time of 9:54.4.
Jazwinski brought home two regional titles for Hart, sweeping the distance events. She won the 1,600 in a time of 5:03.8 and the 3,200 in a time of 11:04.5. Audrey Enns set a personal best and won the regional title in the 800 (2:16.3), with Jazwinski second (2:22.3). Hovey also won the regional title in the high jump with a mark of 5-3.
Audrey Enns finished second in the 1,600 and qualified for state (5:07.6), and Alyson Enns was third in the 3,200, also reaching state (11:35.4). Boutell was Hart's final state qualifier, placing fourth in long jump with a season-best leap (15-11).
Other Hart girls medalists included Hovey in third in the 100 (13.36); Williamson in third in high jump (4-8); Owens in fourth in pole vault (a personal best 8-0) and fifth in the 400 (a personal best 1:04.5); Nienhuis in fifth in the 800 (a personal best 2:33.1); Lilly Hopkins in fifth in pole vault (7-6); and Laura Bitely in eighth in the 400 (a personal best 1:06.7).
Beyond Kimes' and Dean's heroics, Hart's boys had four other state qualifiers. The 3,200-meter run supplied two of them. Clayton Ackley finished third in the event and set a personal best time (9:46.4) and Seth Ackley was fifth (9:57.8), both eclipsing the state qualifying standard. The 400 relay team of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Joseluis Andaverde and Eman Hertzler also reached state, finishing second (45.39), and the 3,200 relay team of the two Ackley distance runners, Noah Bosley and Dean took third and reached state on time (8:31.3).
The Pirates had several other boys medalists at the meet, including two third-places in the relays. The 1,600 team of Andaverde, Bosley, Easton VanderZwaag and Dean and the 800 team of Gale, Chaffee, Andaverde and Hertzler both posted team-best times (3:37.8 and 1:34.9 respectively). Both relays narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet.
Blane Bromley placed fifth in the 100 (12.13); Caleb Westerbeek was sixth in the 110 hurdles (a personal best 17.08); and Zane Thomas was seventh in discus (a personal best 115-10).
Shelby's boys team finished 15th in the regionals, earning four medals. Nick Baffi and Hayden Bowen topped Shelby finishers, coming in sixth in the 100 and 200 respectively. Bowen set a personal best time of 54.70 and Baffi's time was 12.48. Isaac Scouten finished eighth in the 800 with a personal best (2:09.95) and Trey Gauthier took eighth in the 100 (15.12).
Morgan Weirich was the Tiger girls' top finisher, placing 11th in the 800 and setting a personal best (2:38.3). Kennedy Mey topped Hesperia's girls finishers, coming in 11th in the 400 with a personal best (1:07.2), and Ryan Smith had the Panther boys' best performance, taking 17th in long jump (17-8.5).