Hart’s girls track team topped Montague Tuesday to complete its West Michigan Conference championship season in the league finals meet at Mason County Central.
The Pirates managed to top Montague by 15 points, 182.5-167.5, to secure the top spot.
Hart’s boys were also impressive, tying with Montague for second place behind juggernaut Whitehall. Shelby placed eighth in both meets.
The Pirate girls racked up top-3 finishes, including many wins, at the meet. Freshman Jessica Jazwinski was the biggest star, earning three individual victories. Jazwinski won the 400-meter dash (1:01.3), the 800-meter run (2:23.0) and the 3,200-meter run (11:57.2). Audrey Enns took second to Jazwinski in all three events, with respective times of 1:02.1, 2:23.7 and 12:23.6.
Hart’s relay teams were also key, placing first or second in each of the four races. Hart swept the two distance relays, with the 1,600-meter team of Savanna Owens, Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan and Kendall Williamson posting a time of 4:21.4 and the 3,200 team of Lexie Beth Nienhuis, VanderLaan, Enns and Jazwinski earning a time of 10:23.2.
The 400 relay squad of Boutell, Williamson, VanderLaan and Addi Hovey was second (52.26), as was the 800 team of Laura Bitely, Audrey Aerts, Williamson and Owens (1:56.9).
Alyson Enns added a Hart win in the 1,600 (5:26.8) and Hovey took first in high jump (5-5.5). The Pirates added second-places by Boutell in the long jump (14-6); Williamson in high jump (5-0); and Lilly Hopkins in pole vault (a personal best 8-0).
Rounding out the top-3 finishes, Bitely finished third in the 100 hurdles with a personal best time of 17.95 seconds, and Nienhuis was third in the 1,600 (5:49.8).
On the boys’ side, Kellen Kimes earned a pair of big wins, outdueling Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn for the top spot in shot put by just over two feet (53-10) and blowing away the field in the discus, winning by nearly 36 feet (159-3). Clayton Ackley won the 1,600 (4:39.7) and Wyatt Dean took first in the 800 (2:01.7).
The Pirates also won the 3,200 relay with the team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Dean (8:20.9).
Seth Ackley finished second in the 3,200 (9:57.3), and the 1,600 relay team of Dean, Joseluis Andaverde, Bosley and Easton VanderZwaag was also second (3:38.3). The Pirates’ sprint relays were both third, with the team of Hunter Chaffee, Andaverde, Eman Hertzler and Revin Gale running both races and earning times of 46.46 seconds and 1:37.6 in them respectively.
Shelby’s highest finish was a fifth-place in the 400 relay, as the team of Nick Baffi, Ryan Jenkins, Trey Gauthier and Ricardo Bahena earned a time of 48.02 seconds. Leading the Tiger girls were Morgan Weirich, who took sixth in the 800 (a personal best 2:40.4), and the 400 relay team of Jasmin Erickson, Hailey Jones, Alicia Escoto-Ortiz and Elizabeth Flores, who were also sixth (1:03.4).