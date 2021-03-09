HART — Hart received a gut punch Tuesday when the team found out that Kendall Williamson, the Pirates’ star junior defensive ace, would be knocked out for the season with a knee injury for the second season in a row. It was a huge blow, in particular, to Hart’s fast-paced defensive press.
The Pirates’ response in that evening’s game against Mason County Central was to go even faster.
It worked, too, as the Pirates grabbed a big early lead on the way to a 51-32 win over the Spartans.
So fast was Hart (10-3, 9-2 West Michigan Conference) going in Tuesday’s game that on at least a couple of occasions, MCC scored baskets and the Pirates inbounded the ball and raced downcourt for an easy two before the Spartans could set a defense.
“We’ve been trying to run and score easy buckets without getting the offense set up,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “The easiest way to score in the game is with no defense...In the first half, we did a good job of it. In the second half, we got a little too impatient. We pushed it and didn’t pull it back out for better shots.”
Hart outscored the Spartans 16-7 in each of the first two quarters before a slight lull in the third quarter. The press slowed down — comparatively speaking, at least; Hart still ran a press, just not a frantic one — and MCC was able to creep back in the game.
The Spartans got as close as 10 points early in the fourth quarter with a quick 5-0 run, but Hart quickly slammed the door on that and blanked MCC 9-0 the rest of the game.
The Pirates didn’t shoot well — they were 1-of-16 from three-point range — but the ability to get to the basket and dominate the inside was key. Rylee Noggle had 10 points in the game, and most, if not all, of those points came off offensive rebounds.
When the basketball season was delayed by three months due to the state health department’s pause on activity, it was Williamson who Rosema was most concerned for, because she had missed most of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury and had worked tirelessly to get back on the court. He was clearly downcast about her injury (which came to her other knee) Tuesday.
“It’s disheartening,” Rosema said. “As her coach, it hurts me. I didn’t know what to say to her. I think the team has rallied around her, and they understand that if one person goes out, someone’s got to step up. Kendall would want it that way. She doesn’t want people feeling sorry for her. She wants them to step up and get better, as we say.”
The team has no plans to change its identity, with less than two weeks left until district play. There’s little reason to. Williamson is one of the team’s best players, but the Pirates have no shortage of athletes capable of playing at their preferred fast pace.
“We’re not going to change what we do,” Rosema said. “The next person up has to play. We’re going to play aggressive, we’re going to run fast, and we’re going to trap, and go from there. It’s the same thing we did last year.”
Morgan Marvin led Hart with 13 points, and Jayd Hovey filled the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (32) Banks 1 0-0 2, Tyron 4 2-4 13, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Nelson 6 1-3 13. Totals 13 3-7 32.
HART (51) Noggle 4 2-5 10, Aerts 1 0-0 2, Marvin 6 0-0 13, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 3 1-1 7, Hovey 5 1-2 11, Boutell 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 4-8 51.
Mason Co.... 7 7 12 6 — 32
Hart..............16 16 6 13 — 51
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 3 (Tyron 3), Hart 1 (Marvin). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 11, Hart 9. JV score — Hart 41, Mason Co. Central 36.