HART — Hart's only West Michigan Conference loss to date had come against rival Shelby, and after the Pirates' loss to Western Michigan Christian Tuesday, coach Travis Rosema said no one on his team had forgotten that defeat leading into Thursday's rematch.

For the most part, Hart played like a team out for vengeance, hitting some big shots late and playing great defense throughout in a 52-35 win that kept the Pirates on top in the West Michigan Conference.

"This feels awesome," Rosema said. "Them being the only team that beat us in the conference and being our rival, this just feels awesome to take care of business on our home court. It felt like a Friday out here by this crowd. It feels great."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal or buy our e-edition.