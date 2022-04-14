Hart got off to a solid start in West Michigan Conference play Wednesday at its home jamboree, placing fourth with a score of 215.
Shelby took sixth place at the opening jamboree, with a 250.
Jake VanderWilk was the lone county player to place in the top 10 individually, leading the Pirates with a score of 45. He tied for sixth place with the effort.
Ben Lipps followed for the Pirates with a 50, and Kohen Porter had a 52. Caleb Bitely closed out Hart scoring with a 68.
Mason Garcia and Blake Eitniear paced the Tigers, each shooting a 53. Gavin Michalko added a 68 and Hunter Danes shot a 76.
"Garcia and Michalko are first year players and gained some valuable insights on the challenges of competing in the West Michigan Conference," Tigers' coach Fred Inglis said. "Mason overcame a slow start with a fine recovery to shoot his 53."