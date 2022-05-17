Hart finished fourth in Monday's West Michigan Conference jamboree, shooting a 192. Shelby finished in seventh and shot a 231.
Kohen Porter led the county for the Pirates, tying for fifth place overall and shooting a 44. Ben Lipps shot a 46, Chance Alvesteffer had a 50 and Jake VanderWilk posted a 52.
For Shelby, Mason Garcia and Carson Claeys showed off their season-long improvement and shot their best career rounds. Garcia led the Tigers with a 49 and Claeys shot a 54. Also for the Tigers, Blake Eitniear had a 62 and Hunter Danes had a 66.