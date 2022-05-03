Hart beat Shelby again at Monday's North Muskegon Jamboree, but this time it was a close battle between the rivals, with the Pirates placing fifth and posting a team score of 227, just two strokes ahead of the Tigers.
Pirate players Ben Lipps and Kohen Porter were the top-scoring county players, each shooting a 50 in the jamboree. Chance Alvesteffer had a 53 and Jake VanderWilk, Hart's usual top player, struggled and shot a 74 to close out the scoring.
Tiger seniors Hunter Danes and Blake Eitniear led their team, each carding 53s. Gavin Michalko had a season-best 58 and Mason Garcia rounded out Shelby's point total with a 59.