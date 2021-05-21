HART — The race for fourth place in the West Michigan Conference is tight after Shelby dropped to sixth place, one spot behind Hart, at Wednesday's Hart jamboree.
The Tigers, coach Fred Inglis said, are now 14 strokes behind Oakridge for fourth place overall in the WMC going into the final jamboree, which will be Monday at Mason County Central's Lakeside Links.
"Very disappointing day," Inglis said. "Those large Colonial greens and strong winds were a problem for all Tigers. We need several golfers to shoot career best scores or we finish fifth in the WMC. It will be a true character test."
Jake VanderWilk of Hart led county players Wednesday with a score of 47. Kohen Porter shot a 53, Braeden Carskadon had a 54 and Chance Alvesteffer notched a 56.
For Shelby, three Tigers - Blake Eitniear, Brandon Rabe and Hunter Danes - each posted a 52. Sam Satterlee shot a 57 to close out Shelby's scoring.