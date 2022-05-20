Hart placed fifth in Thursday's West Michigan Conference finale at Shelby with a team score of 192, ending up just five strokes away from placing fourth overall in the league. The host Tigers took eighth place with a 228, but were able to hang onto seventh in the final league standings.
Jake VanderWilk was the top county scorer for the jamboree, shooting a 47. He ended conference play as Oceana's lone first team all-WMC player, taking fifth in the overall standings.
Kohen Porter shot a 49 for the Pirates, and Chance Alvesteffer had a 53. Ben Lipps closed out the scoring with a 55.
For Shelby, Blake Eitniear enjoyed his season-best round, shooting a 48. Mason Garcia posted a 51 and Carson Claeys had a 60. Hunter Danes and Lizzie Stong each had 69s; Stong was playing her first WMC round.
"Thursday's outcome was disappointing because the team had worked so hard on gaining local knowledge of the course," Tigers' coach Fred Inglis said. "We still need to be able to convert the development of fundamentals that are shown in practice to the matches."