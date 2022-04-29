Hart took fourth place Thursday at the Oakridge jamboree, edging Oakridge by two strokes for the position by shooting a 204 as a team. Shelby finished in seventh place with a team score of 231, two shots behind Mason County Central.
Jake VanderWilk led all county players, tying for fourth place in the jamboree with a 43. Kohen Porter posted a 51, followed by Chance Alvesteffer's 53 and Ben Lipps' 57.
Shelby's seventh-place finish was its lowest so far in West Michigan Conference play. Coach Fred Inglis said the Tigers have struggled to open rounds throughout this season.
Hunter Danes was the top Shelby performer, shooting a 52. Mason Garcia was one stroke behind, with a 53. Carson Claeys played his first jamboree of the season and also shot a 53, including scoring his first career birdie on his first hole. Gavin Michalko rounded out the scoring with a 69.