Hart played an outstanding round Monday at the Montague jamboree, taking second place. The runner-up spot was Hart's best showing in a West Michigan Conference jamboree in many years.
The Pirates shot a 181, only four strokes behind first-place Montague and five ahead of third-place Whitehall. Shelby finished seventh with a 214.
Kohen Porter led Hart's impressive effort, placing second individually with a 42. Teammates Chance Alvesteffer and Jake VanderWilk also placed in the top 10. Alvesteffer was one of four players to tie for fifth place with a 44, and VanderWilk was right behind with a 45. Ben Lipps was the fourth scorer with a 50.
For Shelby, Blake Eitniear led the way with a 50. He'd missed last week's rounds because of the flu but came back solidly. Mason Garcia shot a 51 for the Tigers, Carson Claeys had a 55 and Gavin Michalko closed the scoring with a 58.