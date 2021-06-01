ADA — Hart placed 13th out of 16 teams at Tuesday's Division 3 golf regionals, hosted by Forest Hills Eastern at Egypt Valley Golf Course. The Shelby Tigers placed 16th.
The regional was loaded with high-level teams from the Grand Rapids area, putting Hart and Shelby behind schedule from the get-go.
Jake VanderWilk led all county players at the regionals, shooting a 99. Kohen Porter closely followed with a 103. Braeden Carskadon posted a 114 for Hart, and Chance Alvesteffer shot a 116.
Blake Eitniear was Shelby's top scorer, with a 108, one shot ahead of Hunter Danes with a 109. Sam Satterlee carded a 117 and Brandon Rabe rounded out the scoring with a 122.