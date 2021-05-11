WHITEHALL — Hart surged into fourth place Monday at the latest West Michigan Conference jamboree, held at Whitehall. Shelby took sixth.
However, the two teams were separated by only two strokes. Hart shot a 218, fifth-place Oakridge had a 219 and Shelby posted a 220.
"Players had trouble with the multitude of trees and the undulating greens," Shelby coach Fred Inglis said. "We need to have much better focus on the short putts."
Blake Eitniear and Sam Satterlee led the Tigers in scoring with identical 52s, and Brandon Rabe had a 55. Hunter Danes and Alayna Garcia each shot a 61.
Hart scores had not been reported at press time.