LUDINGTON — Hart’s boys golf team finished third at the West Michigan Conference Rivers’ jamboree hosted by Mason County Central at Lakeside Links outside Ludington on May 18.
Shelby scored a fifth-place finish with Hesperia seventh.
North Muskegon won the event with a team score of 183. Hart was the best of a group of three schools that were six shots apart. The Pirates scored a 211, followed by the host Spartans (215) then Shelby (217). Hesperia shot a 229.
Medalist honors went to North Muskegon junior Wyatt Brock with a 41.
Ty Thomas, a sophomore, led the way for the Pirates as he finished in a three-way tie for fourth with a 44. Diego Escamilla, a senior, shot a 56. Freshman Ayden Dodge shot a 54, senior Diego Escamilla shot a 56, and senior Bryce Jorrissen scored a 57 as they formed the Pirates’ total. Also playing for the Pirates was junior Jack Thompson (65).
Hesperia’s Alex Scott, a freshman, was two shots behind Hart’s Thomas. Evan Fuentes, a freshman, scored a 56, freshman Taylor Ackerberg shot a 63 and freshman Eli Edens scored a 64. Freshmen Vincent Lound (71) and Logan Kammer (77) also played for the Panthers.
Shelby senior Carson Claeys led his team with a 50. Following Claeys were senior Bishop Lee and junior Ignacio Ortiz as each scored a 55. Mason Garcia, a senior, rounded out Shelby’s scoring with a 57.