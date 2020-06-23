Two 12-sport athletes at Hart were honored this month with the school's Senior Athlete of the Year awards.
Hunter Tubbs and Nicole Rockwell, the only two members of the Class of 2020 to play a sport in each of the 12 possible seasons, earned the honor, which was distributed around the school's graduation weekend earlier this month.
For Tubbs, the award continued a family tradition of winning the awards. Both of his parents, Tim and Suzie (Mikkelson) Tubbs, earned those awards in their respective senior years, and, Suzie said, Tim's father Fred Tubbs alo won the award. Suzie's dad Brett Mikkelson also won the equivalent award when he graduated from Montague.
"I have so many great memories of family vacations that had to invoke finding a place for him and his brother Michael to run and train," Suzie said.
Tubbs competed in cross-country, basketball and track during his Hart career, helping the Pirates to a slew of team success. Tubbs helped Hart win three straight regional championships in cross-country, a West Michigan Conference co-championship in track, and a district title in boys basketball.
Rockwell received her honor after a similarly successful career for Hart in volleyball, basketball and soccer; she played 11 of her 12 possible seasons on the varsity squads, logging one JV season in volleyball. Rockwell helped the Pirates win consecutive district titles in her final two basketball seasons and accrued all-WMC honors each time. She was one of the Pirates' key players on the diamond and on the volleyball court as well.
Rockwell earned a scholar-athlete award from the WMC in each of her four years of high school, and was named academic all-state in softball this year. Rockwell also participated in 4-H for 13 years and in the National Honor Society for three years, in addition to her exploits on the athletic fields.