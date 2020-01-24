HART — Hart got off to a great start Wednesday in its bid to upset Division 2 #3 ranked Whitehall at the Hart Quad, but the Vikings ripped off the final 42 points of the match to beat Hart 54-16.

Hesperia also lost to Whitehall Wednesday, 66-11, as former Panther wrestlers Justin and Collin Zeerip coached against their alma mater for the first time, but each Oceana team picked up wins against Holton to salvage a split.

Hart led early in the Whitehall match, 16-12, as the dual started at the Pirates' strongest point in the lineup, the lower-middle weights. Spencer VanderZwaag, Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu and Jerry Brandel each recorded wins to give the hosts the advantage.

"Those kids, that's probably the strong point in our lineup," Hart coach Brad Altland said. "They've got a little more experience. They've been around it before, and they don't shy down from some of that. That got us going a little bit."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal or buy our e-edition.